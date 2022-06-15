CHICAGO — The city’s official destination marketing organization will reveal its vision for tourism in the area at their annual meeting.

Choose Chicago is set to “discuss historic wins and future vision, plus [give] a first look at the tourism organization’s marketing campaign,” according to a press release.

Choose Chicago President and CEO Lynn Osmond will lead the meeting and be joined by Choose Chicago’s Board Chair Glenn Eden and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot among others. It is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m., taking place at McCormick Place’s West Building Skyline Ballroom.

This event will be livestreamed in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 3:30 p.m.