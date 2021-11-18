The essence of essential oils

LA GRANGE, IL – Tom Barnas visits Luxxe Honor in La Grange for WGN News Now’s Self Care Week. The natural product shop and wellness studio offers all natural products to help heal the mind, body and spirit.

It also has an apothecary stocked with essential oils. Owner Jennifer Del Giudice is a registered nurse and an aromatherapist. She says essential oils not only help you with aches and pains, but they can also help with moods, stress, sleep, moods, focus and even make you peaceful. You can make custom oil blends at the Luxxe Honor aromatherapy bar.

They offer several other wellness services including facials, massage and acupuncture, reiki, yoga, meditation, strength and educational workshops.