Chicago Sky lend a helping hand to a vision clinic in Englewood

CHICAGO – They’re in the midst of their most successful stretch of their 2021 WNBA season as they’ve won four-straight games after losing seven-in-a-row.

But in the middle of two games in three days, the Chicago Sky didn’t miss a chance to help out their community at an event in Englewood on Friday afternoon.

Great to see @diamonddoesit1 and other @chicagosky players today at KIPP College Prep School in Englewood help out with @OneSightOrg’s vision and skills clinic. More on the event tonight on https://t.co/yx3FwPXJnv. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/HVPkAmk274 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 18, 2021

Head coach James Wade, forward Diamond DeShields, and other members of the Sky joined up with OneSight and Oakley to help provide 120 free adult vision checks and glasses to those in the community. The two-day event kicked off outside of KIPP College Prep School in Englewood on Friday afternoon and will continue from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday at 5515 S. Lowe Ave in Chicago.

Larry Hawley was there for the event for WGN News Now and set the scene for the event while also talking to DeShields during the segment. You can watch it in the video above.

For more information on the event and OneSight, click here.