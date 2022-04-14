Chicagoan shares health benefits of this honey that is infused by bees, not humans

CHICAGO — You may use honey for different recipes and remedies, now a Chicagoan has given it a culinary twit by adding CBD.

WGN News Now spoke with Joline Rivera, founder of Red Belly Honey, about the product’s benefits, which she says include helping with low blood sugar, can maintain and replenish glycogen levels, and contain antioxidants to aid in cell repair.

Rivera also demonstrates a refreshing alcohol-free smoothie-like drink called a mangoñada.

When describing how the CBD hemp is naturally infused by bees, not humans, Rivera describes it as a one-of-a kind process in which bees do the infusing before the honey is harvested. The free-range bees that produce the honey are offered “hemp nectar.” The bees’ enzymes break down the cannabinoids and pass then onto the honey created a single-ingredient superfood.

“Most food products on the market that have CBD in it is usually done by people,” says Rivers. We say that our honey is infused by bees, not humans, meaning we know there’s CBD in our honey, but we didn’t put it there, the bees did.”

“Healthy not high” – CBD (cannabidiol) is known for physiological effects, while THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is known for psychoactive effects. THC makes you high—CBD is known to relax, calm and mellow.

CBD is known to help people sleep better, reduce anxiety, soothe aches and pains, increase performance, and shorten recovery time following a strenuous workout:

A small amount of Red Honey can help maintain and replenish glycogen levels that your muscles need to function.

A snap pack of Red Belly Honey can help with low blood sugar.

Honey contains many beneficial nutrients, including antioxidants which are known to aid in cell repair.

Recipe: Mangoñada

3 cups frozen mango chunks

1½ tablespoons Red Belly Honey

1 lime, halved

2 teaspoons Tajín Clásico Seasoning

1 fresh mango, peeled and diced

5 tablespoons chamoy sauce

Thaw frozen mango for 15 minutes.

Puree with honey and juice of ½ lime until creamy and smooth, adding a small amount of water if necessary to facilitate blending.

Rub remaining lime half around the rim of 2 rocks glasses.

Spread Tajín on a small plate; dip rim of glasses to coat.

Split about a third of the puree between the 2 glasses, top each with a layer of diced mango and chamoy. Repeat until glasses are full.

Makes 2 servings.