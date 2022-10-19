CHICAGO – This wasn’t an offseason of change for the Bulls like it was just a year ago, for many familiar faces were back in the same place.

In hopes of building continuity with the group, Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley decided to keep the team’s core intact, with their offseason pickups mostly being depth additions.

That means the group will once again be led by DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic, with Lonzo Ball likely joining them at some point in the first half of the 2022-2023 season.

Can this Bulls’ team make a major leap with a very similar roster, especially with a number of Eastern Conference teams making significant changes to their rosters?

These are all questions that will be answered over the course of 82 games as Billy Donovan leads the team onto the floor for his third season in Chicago.

“Bull-etin Board” is getting you ready for the Bulls 2022-2023 season opener against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena at 6:30 PM central time.

We’ll have an update on LaVine’s status for Wednesday’s game, DeMar DeRozan on a tough early schedule, and Ayo Dosunmu on starting at point guard in place of Ball. Plus Joshua M. Hicks of The Bigs joins the show to give us his perspective on the team.

You can watch the entire show on WGN News Now with Larry Hawley around 3:20 PM by clicking on the video above.