CHICAGO – In the building of their media company, they’ve managed to cover a wide variety of Chicago sports over the last few years, from professional to high school.

So when it comes to talking about sports in the city, Eugene McIntosh and Terrence Tomlin have a lot to say about a lot of things.

The founders of “The Bigs” joined WGN News Now Sports Talk as a busy weekend of sports in Chicago approaches, especially when it comes to baseball.

On the north side, the Cubs are making their way into the third month of the season with more lowlights than highlights as the franchise sits in an interesting position. Are they rebuilding, retooling, or are they somewhere in the middle? That’s a question Eugene and Terrence discussed.

Meanwhile, the White Sox continue to have their struggled in another injury-riddled start to a season as they currently sit a few games under .500 and out of first place in the American League Central, a division they were heavily favored to win. Is it time to really start getting worried about the club or will the return of injured players lead to a late season surge?

Along with that, the guys also discussed their thoughts on Josh Donaldson calling Tim Anderson “Jackie” during a game, along with the MLB & teammates’ response to it.

The Bulls’ season is over a month from its conclusion after breaking through to make the playoffs but not having much to offer against the defending NBA champion Bucks in the first round. A few additions have to be made in order for the team to rise to the next level, but does that include re-signing All-Star guard Zach LaVine?

Only time will tell as an interesting NBA offseason prepares to unfold.

Terrence and Eugene discussed all three of these teams on this edition of WGN News Now Sports Talk with Larry Hawley, and you can watch that segment in the video above.