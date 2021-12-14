‘The Bean’ gets upstaged by a professional acrobat

This is video worth watching. Professional acrobat Quentin Greco of Cirque Du Soleil was visiting Chicago’s famed Cloud Gate, commonly called The Bean, when he decided to show off his skills. While a friend of his balanced a hoop on his face, Greco performed a backflip over the man and through the hoop. In the slowed-down portion you can really see how close he comes to the brave hoop holder. Well done gentlemen.

