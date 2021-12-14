‘The Bean’ gets upstaged by a professional acrobat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KTVI) – Bobby Bostic will be released from prison after receiving a 241-year sentence as a teenager for a 1995 St. Louis robbery. The parole comes after the original judge who sentenced Bostic to more than two centuries behind bars advocated for his release.

Bostic and an 18-year-old were convicted of robbing a group delivering Christmas presents in December 1995. One victim was grazed by a bullet.