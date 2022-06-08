CHICAGO – The middle of the week has arrived for this first full week of June and there’s a number of Chicago sports teams in action on this Wednesday.

The White Sox look for a fourth-straight win as they host the Dodgers for the second of a three-game series while the Cubs look to bounce back after a loss to the Orioles on Tuesday with Marcus Stroman on the mound in Baltimore on Wednesday

After having their Tuesday OTA practice canceled due to having live contact in a workout in May, the Bears had to explain themselves after activities at Halas Hall on Wednesday.

As the Sky look for a fourth-straight win, they got to meet former President Barack Obama in Washington DC ahead of their contest with the Mystics. Meanwhile, the Red Stars continue a busy stretch at home against the Washington Spirit in a contest rescheduled from May.

For you Bulls’ fans, we may not have a NBA Finals to talk about involving the team, but you can check out a unique auction item from the Hall of Famer that’s still up for bid.

Larry Hawley has all of this on this edition of “The Afternoon Lineup” on WGN News Now, which you can see in the video above.