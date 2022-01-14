‘The 9-Yard Line’ recaps the Bears’ 2021 season with a look at the team’s busy offseason

CHICAGO – What began with moderate hopes in September ended with disappointment in January, and because of that, there was major change at Halas Hall.

General manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy were both fired the day after the 2021 season came to an end. It wasn’t a surprise that either one was let go after the team’s steady decline since their NFC North championship in 2018.

Now the Bears are starting their search to fill both roles once again, hoping this time they can find the combination that brings a championship to Chicago for the first time since the 1985 season.

Still, it was worth taking a little time to reflect on what transpired over the course of 17 games in the 2021 season. There were a lot of low moments but there were a few highs that give a least a bit of hope for the team moving forward in 2022.

Friday’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line” focused on both aspects as the 2021 season is put into the books. Christine Flores and Larry Hawley looked back on that campaign while checking in with the team’s coaching search and some highlights on social media.

You can watch the entire show in the video above.