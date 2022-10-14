CHICAGO – Many people expected this to be a difficult season for the Bears and that there would be growing pains in all 17 games of the season. But Thursday looked like a game that, on paper, the home team at Soldier Field would have a chance to win.

Of course, that wouldn’t be the case, as the Bears took a chance for a win against the Commanders and squandered it away.

Troubles in the red zone and a costly fumble in the fourth quarter left the Bears on the wrong end of a 12-7 final score in a game that didn’t exactly bring out the best of national reviews for either team.

But with the Bears offense failing to capitalize at critical moments, including the game’s second-to-last play, the team is now 2-4 after easily their most painful loss of the 2022 season to date.

