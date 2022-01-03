‘The 9-Yard Line’ recaps a Bears’ blowout win over the Giants

CHICAGO – There haven’t been a lot of difficult Mondays during the Bears’ 2021 season, so it was great to have one that was actually to celebrate in victory.

Yes, it should be put into context, since it was against a struggling team and there was nothing but pride on the line, but a win is a win, and without a first round pick this spring, one might as well enjoy it.

That was the case of this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” as Christine Flores and Larry Hawley recapped the 29-3 victory over the Giants at Soldier Field. They had the best of the game, reaction from the team, and some social media highlights after the team’s sixth win of the season.

You can watch this episode of “The 9-Yard Line” in the video above.