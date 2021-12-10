‘The 9-Yard Line’ previews the renewal of the Bears-Packers rivalry in Week 14

CHICAGO – It’s a feeling of some excitement but perhaps a little more dread.

A trip to Lambeau Field is the renewal of a rivalry for the Bears and their fans that has been going since the dawn of professional football. Yet at the same time, the gap between the teams in the standings along with recent history in Green Bay has some a little less optimistic about the visitor’s chances against the host Packers.

That’s the mood as Matt Nagy’s team heads north for their Sunday night contest against their rivals with a 4-8 record and in need of winning out to make anything of this season. With Aaron Rodgers looming, the Bears will need a major effort to pull off the upset on a chilly December night in Wisconsin.

Christine Flores and Larry Hawley covered a number of aspects in this week’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line,” including player previews, the best of social media, and a conversation with Cam Ellis of 670 The Score.

You can watch this week’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line” in the video above.