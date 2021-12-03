‘The 9-Yard Line’ previews the Bears’ Week 13 match-up with the Cardinals

CHICAGO – At last, the losing streak is over, but the Bears still have a lot of work to do if they hope to make something of this 2021 season.

Things get no easier for Matt Nagy, who did end up remaining the team’s head coach after a week of turmoil ahead of their win over the Lions Thanksgiving Day that snapped a five-game winning streak. This week, it’s the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals that come to Soldier Field for a Noon kickoff.

Andy Dalton’s in for Justin Fields at quarterback as the rookie continues to deal with cracked ribs while the team will also be down a few others as they look for a second-straight win.

Christine Flores and Larry Hawley covered all that and the best of social media before the game in this week’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line.” Watch the preview of Bears-Cardinals in the video above.