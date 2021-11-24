‘The 9-Yard Line” previews the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day game with the Lions

CHICAGO – As if things couldn’t get any weirder for the team after two unusual games on the field, the drama then spilled off it just before their Thanksgiving Day contest in Detroit.

A report for Mark Konkol of Patch suggesting that Matt Nagy was already told he’ll be fired after the game against the Lions led to denials, reports, and different stories without anything being cleared up about the head coach’s future.

Meanwhile, the Bears on the field will try to do what they can to stop a five-game losing streak that has their season heading downhill quickly as December approaches.

Christine Flores and Larry Hawley talked about that on this week’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line” ahead of Thursday’s game. Herb Howard of “The Bigs” also joined the show to talk about what he saw this week during an unusual time at Halas Hall.

You can watch the show in the video above.