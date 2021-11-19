‘The 9-Yard Line’ previews the Bears-Ravens Week 11 match-up

CHICAGO – It’s not been a season filled with a lot of good news for the Bears and it has kept coming after the bye week.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack is out for the season as he gets ready to undergo surgery for his ailing foot next week. It takes arguably the team’s best player out of the lineup after he already missed the team’s last two games, and now the defense will have to find a way to replace him.

That only makes things worse for a team that is 3-6 and has lost four-straight games and is seeing hopes of making something of this season fade with each loss. But a seventh seed in the playoffs does leave open the door to sneak in the postseason, which the Beras did just a season ago.

At least the Bears are facing the Ravens on Sunday at Soldier Field as quarterback Justin Fields is playing the best football of his young career.

Christine Flores and Larry Hawley have all of those storylines and social media highlights on this week’s “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now. You can watch this episode in the video above.