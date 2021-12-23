‘The 9-Yard Line’ previews the Bears’ Christmas week game against the Seahawks

CHICAGO – If you’re a Bears’ fan, there’s not exactly a lot of holiday cheer to go around on this Christmas week.

The team is well on their way to a losing season, eliminated from the playoffs, and likely heading toward some major changes on the coaching staff and maybe the front office.

But there are still three games left to play this season, and the first of those is this Christmas week against the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM. One way or the other, Matt Nagy will have a team on the field to try and salvage a few things from what’s left of this season while aiding the development of the team’s younger players.

Chip Brewster and Larry Hawley previewed this week’s contest on “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now this Christmas Eve. From reaction from Halas Hall and Seattle, updates on COVID-19 cases, along with a conversation with Jon Zaghloul of SportsTalkChicago.com, see it in this week’s episode in the video above.