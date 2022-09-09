CHICAGO – After nearly nine months of waiting to see how things might shake out, the time has finally arrived to see what the Bears can do in 2022.

After an offseason of change from the front office to the coaching staff and eventually the roster, the Chicago Bears are going to take the field on Sunday for a regular season game to begin a new campaign.

That will happen at Soldier Field at Noon as Matt Eberflus’ team welcomes in the San Francisco 49ers for the first of 17 contests from September through early January. With so much change on the team, it’s hard to know just how good or bad the Bears could end up being, though most of the outside opinions have been leaning towards the negative end.

Could the Bears pull off a surprise in 2022? What are some of the biggest questions for the team as they enter the regular season?

We’re talking about all of those topics on this first edition of “The 9-Yard Line” from WGN News Now as the Bears kickoff the new season on this Friday, September 9th.

We’ll hear from the offense, including Justin Fields, and the defense, including Roquan Smith, as the team gets ready to unveil new schemes on both sides of the ball. Soldier Field also has a change as well: Bermuda grass, which we’ll talk about as well.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty of chatter about a possible move by the Bears to Arlington Park, especially after potential details were revealed this week.

Along with that, we heard some perspective on the team from WGN News sports anchor Jarrett Payton during the course of the program.

You can watch this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” with Larry Hawley live in the video above at 4:10 PM.