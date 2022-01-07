‘The 9-Yard Line’ previews the Bears’ 2021 season finale against the Vikings

CHICAGO – To be fair, there may be more focus on what’s going to happen on Monday than what will transpire when the Bears take the field for the 17th and final time of the 2021 season on Sunday.

That’s how it goes when a team has been eliminated from the playoffs and a coach is on the hot seat – and maybe the GM, too.

So as the Bears approach their final contest on Sunday against the Vikings in Minneapolis, Matt Nagy likely does so for the final time as the team’s head coach. He along with others on the team have spoken about the speculation as the season winds down while also trying to get the players ready for one last game against their division rival.

On this week’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line,” Christine Flores and Larry Hawley covered all of those topics over the course of the show. Gabe Salgado of WGN Radio also offered up his perspective on the team as they soon move into an uncertain offseason.

You can watch that in the video above.