CHICAGO – It’s that time of year when months of scouting and research for teams in the National Football League are put to the test.

For the next three days, general managers around the league will make their selections in the draft that is being held for the first time in Las Vegas. Decisions that are made in each team’s “War Room” can have a major impact on the league for years to come.

For the Bears, that pressure is the same as Ryan Poles conducts his first selections for the franchise starting this week. He only has six picks at his disposal to start and is without a pick in the first round, which went to the Giants for the right to select quarterback Justin Fields in 2021.

He’ll have to be creative to get more picks or settle with the ones he’s got to help fill out a roster that is full of needs ahead of the 2022 season.

Before the NFL Draft begins on Thursday night, WGN News Now held a special edition of “The 9-Yard Line” as we previewed what’s ahead for the Bears over the next three days. We heard from Poles along with Greg Gabriel of Barroom Network, who has over 30 years of scouting experience.

You can watch this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” with Larry Hawley in the video above.