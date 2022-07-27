CHICAGO – Over the past seven months, the Bears have undergone quite a transformation both in the front office and the field.

Ryan Poles is in as general manager while Matt Eberflus is the new head coach with a brand new staff to help start a new era of the organization. A number of big name players on the Bears, like Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson, are now gone as the team stripped a lot of the roster in order to get in a better salary cap position.

That means there are a lot of new players trying to prove their worth in the National Football League on the Bears’ 2022 rosters. That’s made forecasting what the team might do, good or bad, a little difficult at the moment.

Justin Fields is back at quarterback, Roquan Smith will anchor the middle of the defense once he returns from the PUP list, while Robert Quinn will look to duplicate his success from the 2021 season – as long as he’s not traded.

“The 9-Yard Line” on Wednesday night covered all of these topics as we take a look at the team as training camp begins at Halas Hall. Along with hearing from a few Bears’ players, we also talked with Will DeWitt of CHGO about what he saw in Lake Forest on Wednesday.

Plus we take a look at a team from Highland Park that paid a visit to the practice as the Bears along with the NFL made a donation to help victims of the July 4th parade shooting in that town

Larry Hawley has all of those stories in this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” which you can watch in the video above.