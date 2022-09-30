CHICAGO – For a second time this season, the Bears are over the .500 mark thanks to a close victory at home.

It wasn’t a pretty triumph over the Houston Texans, but they made enough plays and got the job done in a win to improve to 2-1 on the season. The rushing game was tremendous while the passing game left a lot to be desired, with the defense aiding the offense in a 23-20 victory.

Now it’s off to face another team that is very similar to the Bears as they also had a front office and head coaching change in 2021. Brian Daboll and the Giants will host the Bears for their fourth game on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, with each team looking to improve to 3-1 on the season.

We’re covering all of the main storylines ahead of this contest on “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now as Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

We’ll update you on a few major injuries for the Bears and how they’re trying to manage to get a more balanced offense. Meanwhile the defense is looking for more sacks as Roquan Smith returned to form with a memorable game against the Texans.

Kaitlin Sharkey of WGN Sports appeared on the show to give us her take on the team after the first three weeks of the season.

Plus we’ll look at the best of social media, including Dick Butkus taking over the Bears’ Twitter account, and the addition of a throwback to a player in the news recently who spent a portion of his time with the Bears.

