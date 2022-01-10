‘The 9-Yard Line’ discusses the Bears’ firing of Matt Nagy & Ryan Pace

CHICAGO – It was a day that was expected and, frankly, many fans were hoping would transpire after the end of the 2021 season.

On Monday, both general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy were fired by the Bears after a 6-11 campaign, one in which problems that plagued the team the past two years weren’t solved.

Then came an afternoon news conference with team chairman George McCaskey and CEO Ted Phillips where some more ire came from fans on social media, unconvinced that the pair will help make the right decisions to help the franchise move forward.

Christine Flores and Larry Hawley recapped all of the happenings of the day on “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now that was devoted to the moves made after the team’s season finale loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

You can watch that show in the video above.