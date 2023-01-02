CHICAGO – Of all the bad days during the 2022 NFL season for the Bears, the first one of the 2023 calendar year might have been the worst.

The team was pummeled by the Lions 41-10 in their most lopsided defeat of a lost season that’s already one of the worst in the history of the franchise. They’ve lost 13 games for just the third time in team history and for the first time have been defeated in nine consecutive contests.

At least the loss at Ford Field helped the team’s draft standing, which is the one benefit of the long 2022 season that thankfully is coming to an end.

This defeat and what’s ahead for the 17th and final game for the Bears in 2022 is part of this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now on Monday.

We’ll hear from head coach Matt Ebeflus about how the Bears will evaluate if they should hold out any starters in Sunday’s finale against the Vikings at Soldier Field, including quarterback Justin Fields.

Along with that, we’ll talk about some of the Bears’ scenarios when it comes to their draft pick, including the shot to get the No. 1 overall selection in April.

While looking ahead to the future, we’ll also look back at a difficult afternoon in Detroit as we start “Going Through the Emotions” of the loss to the Lions on Sunday. We’ll also show you how some of the players got fired up about a few college football games of consequence this weekend.

Larry Hawley has all of these stories in this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now, which you can watch in the video above.