The 2021-2022 college basketball season tips off on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 21: The NCAA logo is seen on the basket stanchion before the game between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the Florida Gators in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As the days turn shorter and the weather turns colder, collegiate sports fans start looking towards the hardwood over the next few months.

College basketball season is officially underway on Tuesday for Division-1 men’s and women’s basketball programs in the area and around the state,with a few games being staged featuring teams of local interest.

Eleventh-ranked Illinois opens up their schedule at home against Jackson State at the State Farm Center on Tuesday night as they hope to continue their success that started last season. The team lost All-American Ayo Dosunmu (NBA) and guard Adam Miller (transfer) but return a number of key players from the group that won a Big Ten Tournament title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Kofi Cockburn leads the group, but he’ll be out the first three games of the season due to an NCAA suspension after he sold his school-issued gear to “The Player’s Trunk” before the NIL took effect in July.

After four-straight losing seasons, Northwestern will look to climb back up in the Big Ten starting on Tuesday when they host Eastern Illinois at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Chris Collins will have a good shot to do that as he returns four starters along with eight of ten players who averaged more than ten minutes per game in 2020-2021.

A new era of Loyola men’s basketball begins at Gentile Arena on Tuesday night as Drew Valentine takes part in his first game as a head coach with the Rambler against Coppin State at Gentile Arena. He’ll have a number of players back from the group that won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament championship last season while also advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

A day later, Coppin State will be the opponent of the start of a new era of DePaul men’s basketball as head coach Tony Stubblefield makes his debut at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday. He takes over for Dave Leitao as he looks to lead the Blue Demons back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2004.

Gerald Gillion will begin his tenure on Tuesday at Chicago State at home against the University of St. Thomas at 7 PM.

Don't miss any of the action as we take on Dayton in the season opener!



🔥🆚Dayton

📍 Dayton, Ohio

🕓 6 pm (CT)

📺 https://t.co/qallQC8cgc

📈 https://t.co/iFtuqJFEoU#BringTheHeat | #FireUpFlames pic.twitter.com/5GCqb0ej9t — UIC Men's Basketball 🔥🏀 (@UIC_MBB) November 9, 2021

UIC is also in action on opening night as they face Dayton on the road to open their 2021-2022 campaign.

"My WNBA dream started at DePaul back in 2004. Now, 17 years later to be able to win a championship on DePaul's floor is a storybook ending."



It's a homecoming for @alliequigley when the Blue Demons open the season with Texas Southern on Tuesday night 🤩#DePaulBall x #BlueGrit — DePaul Women's Basketball (@DePaulWBBHoops) November 9, 2021

DePaul women’s basketball will open their season on Tuesday night against Texas Southern, and it’s a night to honor one of their own. The team is hosting Allie Quigley night just a few weeks after the guard and 2008 graduate of the school won her first WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky.

What a start to the season! 💥💥#Illini 🔶🏀🔷 pic.twitter.com/KGiH2mqj8V — Illinois W Basketball (@IlliniWBB) November 9, 2021

Illinois women’s basketball already opened their season early on Tuesday with a 73-56 win over North Carolina Central in Champaign.

Two chances this week to see your 'Cats at Welsh-Ryan Arena!



We are so excited to play in front of y'all again 😌



Wednesday 7 p.m. vs UIC

Sunday 1 p.m. vs UCSB



🎟 https://t.co/TSaSABJBUQ#GoCats pic.twitter.com/U6m2UYgNm9 — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) November 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Northwestern will start their season on Wednesday against UIC at Welsh Ryan Arena, hoping to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for a second-straight season, which would be just the second time it’s happened in program history.