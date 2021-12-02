The “12 Days of Christmas” will cost a lot more this year

WGN News Now

by: , Janye Killelea

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – Your “true love” is going to shell out a lot more money to buy all the items listed in the song “12 Days of Christmas” this year.

The total costs for everthing from a partridge in a pear tree on day one to 12 drummers drumming on the twelfth day is $41,206, which is up from $38, 994 in 2019.

PNC Bank, a financial services firm, calculates the Christmas Price Index which measures the cost of all items in the song. It says the Christmas Price Index is up 5.7% this year, and is the largest increase in eight years.

The lighthearted Index is not meant to meant to be a reflection of the true costs of holiday gifts for a household, but it does indicate that inflation is increasing the costs of gifts.

Here’s a breakdown of how much each item on the would costs.

1st Day: Partridge in a pear tree -$222.68
2nd Day: Two turtle doves – $450.00
3rd Day: Three French hens – $255.00
4th Day: Four calling birds – $599.96
5th Day: Five gold rings – $895.00
6th Day: Six geese-a-laying – $660.00
7th Day: Seven swans-a-swimming -$13,125.00
8th Day: Eight maids-a-milking – $58.00
9th Day: Nine ladies dancing – $7,552.84
10th Day: Ten Lords-a-leaping – $11,260.00
11th Day: Eleven pipers piping – $2,943.93
12th Day: Twelve drummers drumming – $3,183.17

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

trending

More Trending

Sports

More Sports

Top News Stories

More News

Popular

Latest News

More News