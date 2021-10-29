Thanksgiving meal expected to be the most expensive in the holiday’s history

2021 has at least one more lump of coal to gift Americans. The traditional Thanksgiving meal is expected to be the most expensive in holiday’s history.

The largest part of the meal is largely the reason as turkey prices are expected to hit record highs this year. However the bird does not shoulder all of the blame. Many other foods such as dinner rolls and cranberry sauce have also jumped sharply from this time last year.

Researchers say the nation’s food supply is being impacted by a combination of high delivery costs, labor shortages, inflation and bad weather. In September the Consumer Price Index was up 4.6% from the prior year and prices for meat, poultry, fish and eggs have soared more than 10% year over year.