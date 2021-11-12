Thanksgiving crash course can help you prepare your holiday feast

CHICAGO, IL – Thanksgiving is fast approaching and that means it’s time to start thinking about preparing the holiday feast. Whether you’re cooking for four or eight people, The Chopping Block has new Hybrid classes and even a Thanksgiving crash course to make sure your meal is memorable.

Owner Shelley Young talked to WGN News Now to explain how guests can participate in classes virtually or in person. She also demonstrated how to make Turkey gravy in a roasting pan.

The Chopping Block has Thanksgiving crash courses at its Merchandise Mart and Linconln Square locations. You can also find details on several other types of classes including cooking, wine, sushi and mixology on its website..

Turkey Gravy Recipe

Yield: 6 cups

Active time: 15 minutes

Start to finish: 15 minutes

6 cups chicken stock (including liquid drippings from your turkey)

3/4 cup fat drippings from your turkey

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons fresh herbs of your choice, minced (optional)

1. Pour the turkey drippings from the roasting pan through a strainer into a heat-proof glass measuring cup or a fat separator. Press juice out of the vegetables, and then discard them. Let the drippings separate for about 5 minutes. (Liquid settles on the bottom, fat rises to the top).

2. If using a fat separator, pour the stock from the separator into another liquid measuring cup. If you do not have 6 cups total, make up the difference with chicken stock.

3. Measure out 3/4 cup of fat, and if needed, make up the difference with melted butter.

4. Set the roasting pan on the stove over medium low heat. If your roasting pan cannot go on the stove, use a large skillet or sauté pan. Pour in the fat drippings and whisk in the flour. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly, until a light golden brown color.

5. Pour in the stock gradually, whisking constantly to prevent lumps from forming. Bring the gravy to a boil, and then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cook, stirring frequently, until thickened, 5 to 6 minutes.

6. Season the gravy with salt and pepper, and strain if needed. Stir in the fresh herbs, if using, and serve with your roasted turkey.