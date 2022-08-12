CHICAGO – A tradition continued in Canton, Ohio during the first weekend in August as a salute to some of the greatest in the history of professional football.

That would be the induction ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, which included Chicago Heights native and former Bloom High School standout Bryant Young.

But another resident of Chicago also had his Hall of Fame moment during the festivities in Canton, and he received that honor thanks to his years as a supporter of the “Monsters of the Midway.”

Terence Young was officially enshrined into the Ford Hall of Fans at the Pro Football Hall of Fame the Friday before the main ceremony at Benson Stadium. He joined a few other die-hard fans from around the National Football League who were voted in by their peers.

Young is a lifelong Bears’ fan who attends most of the games both at Soldier Field and in opposing stadiums while also taking part in a number of charitable events for the team as well. It was for that reason that he was voted into the Ford Hall of Fans as a member of the Class of 2022 before the Super Bowl this February.

On Friday, Young took some time to talk about the induction weekend in Canton on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now. Along with discussing his time in Canton for the ceremony, he also talked about a number of topics on the current Bears’ team.

You can watch his entire discussion with WGN News Now’s Larry Hawley in the video above.