CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker plans to highlight elements of the state’s 2023 budget which begin to benefit Illinoisans on Friday.

The list of items he is expected to highlight include a suspension of state tax on groceries for one year, the freezing of the gas tax, direct checks for some families, and the doubling of property tax rebates.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.