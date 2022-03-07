Tasty meatless meal ideas for the Lenten season

CHICAGO, IL – Eating meat on Fridays is a big no-no during the Lenten season for many Christians, so many dishes are often repeated.

This often leads to a “rotation rut” as the season is celebrated, with meals featuring popular items like fried fish and pasta being repeated. .

WGN News Now wants to help you shake things up this Lenten season.

We caught up with Chef Gina Ferwerda, Author of “Meals from the Mitten” for some tasty meatless meal options to add to your menu.

She showed WGN’s Christine Flores some fun food ideas that are guaranteed to add a little flavor to your meatless meal routine.

Ferwerda shared the following meatless dishes in the video above:



*GOLD COAST GRILLED CHEESE:(Beer-Battered Avocado Grilled Cheese with Chipotle Peach Slaw) Bite into this grilled cheese and you’ll have a taste of our Gold Coast. The beer-battered avocado is crunchy on the outside yet creamy on the inside. It’s the perfect combination for the cool and crisp peach slaw and peppery arugula.

*GOLD COAST TACOS: This is great as a grilled cheese sandwich, but it also can be made into a taco. Simply add the ingredients to some corn or flour tortillas instead of using bread.

*VEGGIE PIZZA ZUCCHINI BOATS AND BITES

*EGGPLANT PARMESAN WITH SUN-DRIED TOMATO PESTO SAUCE

*ONE-POT MUSHROOM STROGANOFF

*CHEESY ENCHILADAS

Recipes can be found on her website nomnews.com