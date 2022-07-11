CHICAGO – It’s hard to believe, but it’s already time to start thinking back-to-school folks!

Whether it’s kindergarten or college, the search for everything from laptops to lunchboxes and gym shoes to glue sticks will soon begin.

Nothing takes the sting out of back-to-school shopping quite like deep deals or discounts, and this back to school season, Target has a couple of events lined up to save students and teachers much needed money.

TARGET CIRCLE COLLEGE STUDENT DISCOUNT:

The retailer recently launched a new event for college students called Target Circle. College students have to create an account with Target Circle and verify they are a college student. Once verified they will receive 20% off a one time purchase of back-to-college essentials through September 3.

TEACHER PREP EVENT:

On July 17 the retailer will kick off a program to help teachers stock up on supplies for their classrooms. Teacher Prep gives all K-12 and homeschool teachers, daycare center and early childhood learning center teachers, university or college professors, and vocational, trade and technical school teachers a 15% discount on school supplies. The program will run through September 10 and all teachers must have valid identification to be eligible.

TARGET DEAL DAYS:

Target Days is reportedly the retailer’s biggest sales event of the summer. For three days, July 11-July 13, shoppers can get deep discounts on apparel, beauty and tech in-store and online.

SALES TAX HOLIDAY:

All Target stores across Illinois will charge a reduced sales tax rate on clothing and school supplies during Illinois’ Sales Tax Holiday August 5-14. During this ten day period, the state sales tax will be reduced by 5 % so shoppers will pay 1.25% plus the local sales tax. Qualifying clothing and footwear should have a retail selling price of less than $125 per item, however school supplies are not capped to $125.