Talking to the voice actor of “Lupin”

Friday, June 11, 2021 will Netfilx will roll out season two of the hit show “Lupin”. Without giving anything away, the show is about a gentlemen thief named Assane who’s the most wanted man in France and he’s out for revenge.

The show is in French but is dubbed in English for air in the U.S.

The actor who voices the main character, Assane, is from the southside of Chicago, his name is Austin Warren.

Warren talked with WGN’s News Now about the project and what it was like for him to voice the roll.