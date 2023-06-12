CHICAGO — The second weekend of June featured some heartbreak on the south side, a near no-no for the Cubs out west, along with a rough weekend for Chicago’s WNBA squad and soccer teams.

Here’s a wrap-up of what happened in Chicago sports this weekend.

(Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

Kyle Hendricks had the highlight of the weekend in what was a more positive than negative end to the Cubs’ 10-game west coast road trip on Saturday.

The pitcher had a no-hitter through 7 2/3 innings before Mitch Haniger’s double broke up the veteran’s attempt for his first career “no-no.” It was still a positive effort for Hendricks, who allowed just one hit with three strikeouts compared to one walk over eight shutout innings and 94 pitches.

That came after a 3-2 win over the Giants on Friday, which featured another Marcus Stroman quality start, to give the Cubs the series win, though they lost the chance to finish their road trip with a .500 record with a 13-3 loss Sunday.

After a 4-6 road trip that leaves their record at 28-37, the Cubs start a six-game homestand against the Pirates on Tuesday evening at Wrigley Field.

(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

After winning the opening game of their home series with the Marlins on a walk-off single by Luis Robert on Friday, the White Sox endured 9th-inning meltdowns in back-to-back games.

On Saturday, protecting a one-run lead, the White Sox had a miserable finish as they allowed five runs in the ninth. That included an error by Tim Anderson trying to throw home that let in the tying run and a Joe Kelly walk that brought in the eventual winning run.

Sunday was just as bad, with Kendall Graveman giving up a two-run lead, including a two-out, two-run double to Bryan De La Cruz to send the White Sox to a 6-5 loss. Now 29-38 on the season, the White Sox head west for a six-game road trip, which starts with a three-game interleague series against the Dodgers starting Tuesday.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A positive start for the Chicago Sky hit a roadblock during their two-game road trip out west this weekend.

On Friday, the Sparks slowly pulled away from the Sky over the course of 40 minutes, handing the team a 77-62 defeat to stop a two-game winning streak.

Things didn’t go much better two games later against the reigning WNBA champions and former teammate Candace Parker. The Sky fell behind by 17 points to the Aces at halftime in Las Vegas and never recovered in a 90-83 loss despite 20 points from Marina Mabrey.

The Sky are back home to face the Fever at Winstrust Arena at 7 p.m.

(Courtesy: Chicago Fire FC)

It was another heartbreaker for Chicago Fire FC at home on Saturday – and a streak ended because of it.

After rallying to tie Columbus in the 88th minute on a goal by Xherdan Shaqiri at Soldier Field, they allowed the Crew to get the winner three minutes into stoppage in incredible fashion. After a turnover, Lucas Zelarayán fired a long shot a little before midfield and lofted it over Spencer Richey, who had moved up, for the game-winning goal.

The 2-1 defeat is the first at home for the Fire since October 2022 as they’d managed a point in every Soldier Field match so far in 2023. The club has the week off before facing Portland on the road on June 21 at 9:30 p.m.

The Chicago Red Stars two-game winning streak in NWSL league play came to a halt during a difficult night at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday.

North Carolina got three goals in the first 34 minutes of the match to defeat the hosts 5-0 in the Red Stars most lopsided loss of the 2023 season to date.

Now at 3-7-1 on the year, the club hits the road for a midweek match against the Kansas City Current on Wednesday at 7 p.m.