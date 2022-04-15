CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best taco, we received thousands of responses, recommending hundreds of separate locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Paco’s Tacos is among the top tacos in the city.

While today there are three locations to choose from, the original Paco’s Tacos began in the back of a neighborhood grocery store. Manager / business attorney Hugo Ortiz says Paco Francisco first opened La Internacional Supermercado in the early ’80s to provide the essentials to the area. Thinking that his customers may want a snack while they shopped, he opened a small taco stand inside.

However the tacos were so good that people began coming to the corner store just to eat. That enabled the owner to add the two standalone locations, both with expanded menus. The original spot remains tacos only, though there are about a dozen different meats to choose from.

Ortiz credits their success to a focus on freshness and selection of the highest quality ingredients. Our readers not only agree, they add the portion size is sure to please.

They use double tortillas and good thing they do. Each taco is stuffed with meat. The meat is tender and not tough at all with lots of flavor and they cook the meat and make the tacos in front of you. You will leave full with 2 or 3 tacos. Marco A.

Tacos de asada or chicharrón en salsa verde/roja are piled high with juicy super flavorful meat that the double tortillas can’t contain. These babies will make u break a sweat. Abel B.

It’s so simple yet so delicious. A traditional taco joint in the back of a grocery store serving up the same tacos you find on the streets in Mexico City. Four ingredients of meat, onion, cilantro, and salsa on a warm tortilla done perfectly. A must stop for any taco lover. Mike F.

The carne asada and el pastor are cooked to perfection! Flavorful, authentic, no frills, simple tacos!! Carla M.

This location is open 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. seven days a week.