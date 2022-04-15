CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best taco, we received thousands of responses, recommending hundreds of separate locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided La Pasadita is among the top tacos in the city.

This particular taco shop has a long history with its immediate area. First opening across the street from where it stands now, David Espinoza II founded La Pasadita in 1976. His son, and current owner, David Espinoza III has helped to keep the multi-generational family business going.

He says they began with a focus on meats and “cebolla y cilantro,” which simply means onions and cilantro in English. Though they later began offering additional toppings such as lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese, he adds they are still known for their “cebolla y cilantro” tacos.

He credits their tortilla-encased success to their focus on freshness and consistency of quality meat selection. When asked what their most popular taco is, Espinoza is quick to respond with carne asada. Our readers appear to agree.

I’ve never had carne asada better. Anywhere. Troy S.

Their onion and cilantro asada is perfection on a tortilla. Paul W.

The most authentic tasting tacos around. Alberto G.

They are open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight, and closed Sundays.