Taco Bell rolls out subscription for daily tacos!

CHICAGO – Taco Bell has launched a spicy new subscription service for daily tacos! (whaaaaat!)

For $10 subscribers get a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that will give them access to a special menu on the Taco Bell app.

Then every day for 30 days you will be able to pick one taco that you can get at any participating location.

You can choose a soft taco, spicy potato soft taco, crunchy taco or a Doritos taco.

Subscribers can tack the extra taco on to their regular orders.

Taco Bell hopes their subscription service will prompt people to add more to their orders, and increase the amount they spend in their restaurants