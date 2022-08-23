CHICAGO — Chicago’s top cop has scheduled a press conference following seven separate shooting incidents resulting in 12 people being shot, two of them fatally, Monday night.

The first shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. near the 7400 block of S. Loomis. One of the three victims was a 7-year-old who was hit in the left arm.

The other six shootings all happened in a span of three hours and across six different police districts.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown plans to address the violence at a media event scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety through this story beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. This story will then be updated with details shortly after the press conference is completed.