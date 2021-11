INDIANA — You might want to check the attic for any unopened Super Mario Brothers games.

An auction house was handling the estate sale of an Indianan woman who passed away. When workers were going through her home, they found a box of Nintendo games in the back of her walk-in closet. That’s when they found an unopened copy of Super Mario Brothers 2. It was found to be in near mint condition by experts. It sold at auction to a Florida businesses man for $88,550.