A staple of childhood in the 90s wants to be a staple of adulthood in the 2020s as SunnyD, aka Sunny Delight in the 90s, gets an alcoholic makeover.

According to a release on PR Newswire, Harvest Hill Beverage Company, which bought the orange beverage in 2017, has announced SunnyD Vodka Seltzer. This 21+ drink will rollout Saturday, Mar. 11 nationwide at select Walmart stores.

SunnyD Vodka Seltzer

It’s being sold as 12oz cans with 4.5% ABV, 95 calories, and zero grams of sugar. The drink gets its sweetness from the use of Stevia. They are being sold as a single-can with a suggested retail price of $1.99, and as four-pack boxes with a suggested retail price of $9.99.