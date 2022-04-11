CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools students are counting down the days to summer break, and so are city leaders.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to announce summer opportunities and programming for Chicago’s youth today at 1:30 p.m. from Foster Park Fieldhouse.

For those looking to earn a seasonal salary, the Chicago Park District already has several summertime positions posted. Summer 2022 park district day camps, however, are not yet open for registration. Those can be viewed beginning May 2 with online registration opening a week later on May 9.

Mayor Lightfoot’s press conference will be livestreamed in its entirety from this story beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m.