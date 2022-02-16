Father of suburban Olympic speedskater is proud and humbled by son’s bronze medal win

GLEN ELLYN, IL — He’s been training for this day since he was two years old, and now one Glen Ellyn native’s Olympic dream has finally come true.

Ethan Cepuran won a bronze medal in speedskating early Tuesday morning at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The team was able to beat the Netherlands to capture a spot on the podium.

While many in America slept, the Cepuran family and close friends watched the semi-final round at 1 a.m. central time and stayed up to watch the bronze-medal race two hours later.

Carl Cepuran told WGN News Now’s Christine Flores that watching his 21-year-old son win was “unbelievable” and is “beyond words.”

Ceupran recalled how Ethan began skating around the age of two and was hooked on the sport from the start.

He remembered bringing Ethan to his brothers’ skating practices because he would throw tantrums if they didn’t.

Eventually he was pushing a bucket around the ice while wearing oversized skates – a simple start to what has become an international speedskating career.

This is Cepuran’s first Olympic medal, which Carl described as emotional, fulfilling and humbling.

So, what’s next for the Glenbard West graduate?

Cepuran says Ethan will head to Norway for the World Championships in March with teammates, including Oak Park native Emery Lehman.

But for now, Ethan will watch the rest of the Winter Olympics in China, doing so with pride after a Tuesday he and his family won’t forget.

Watch Carl Cepuran’s full interview with Christine Flores in the video above.