Suburban fitness trainer shares challenges on Mt. Kilimanjaro

LYONS, IL – A suburban fitness trainer is celebrating an accomplishment many people dream of but few people can achieve.

Stephan Alheim of Lyons has successfully climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

It’s the largest freestanding mountain in the world.

The 47 year-old began his journey to climb the mountain last month.

He decided to go on the adventure and climb the 19,341 feet to the top as a way to test his body.

The Village of Lyons took an interest in Alheim’s quest and showered him with support and well wishes.

Mayor Christopher Getty of Lyons even showed up at his door the morning of his flight and gave him a surprise police escort to the airport.

Alheim said summit day was “awesome, and so cool”. He and a team began climbing at midngiht on January 26th.

They experienced many challenges along way, including cold temperatures and running out of bottled water after it froze.

Alheim said when the going gets tough you have to remember not to let your mind give up. He said he drew strength from his father, who died suddenly from a heart attack in 2015, as motivation to continue his climb.

The Village of Lyons held a welcome back press conference when Alheim returned home due to the enormous support he received online.

He plans to return to Tanzania one day to climb Mount Kilimanjaro again, but said he will try a different, faster route.

In the meantime, Alheim is working on developing a program to help people thinking of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro prepare their body for the quest. He will post it at www.traineralheim.com.