CHICAGO – It’s a moment in time for women’s basketball in the “Windy City.”

For the first time, the best players in the premier league for the sport will be in town to take part in the two-day event south of downtown in a celebration of the Women’s National Basketball Association.

All-Star Weekend starts Saturday at McCormick Place with the Skills and Three-Point Competition along with 2022 Nike Tournament of Champions and the Girls Nike Nationals on Saturday. The next day is the WNBA All-Star Game at Noon where the best in the league will showcase their skills on the big stage.

It will continue to put the spotlight on the Chicago Sky, who won their first WNBA championship a season ago and are currently the holders of the best record in league through the first half. At the same time, it’s a chance for young women to see the stars of the sport up close and personal as they look to grow the game for future generations.

Subria Whitaker of CHGO and Grow The Game joined WGN News Now Sports Talk on Friday to talk about a number of aspects of All-Star Weekend in this edition of the program. She talked about the impact of the weekend in Chicago on the growth of the popularity of professional women’s basketball along with women’s sports in general.

At the same time, Whitaker also discussed what she’s seen out of the Sky so far this season and what they might need to do to become the first repeat champion in the WNBA since 2002.

