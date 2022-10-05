It’s been said Chicago only has two seasons, winter and construction.

So why is that the case? Well, Illinois has some of the worst roads in the country according to a recent study.

A Moneygeek study ranked the Land of Lincoln 17th in road roughness after researchers with the personal finance website analyzed data from the Federal Highway Administration on the overall road quality for each state. They also looked at how much each state invests per lane mile.

Analysts said all 50 states except for New York, Pennsylvania and California spend proportionately to the vehicle miles traveled.

According to Moneygeek state and local governments provide 75% of the funding to maintain and fix highways and roads, with the average state spending nearly 8% of its budget on roads.

Researchers didn’t find a connection between a state’s spending and road conditions, but said states are using available funds to maintain crumbling roads, instead of fixing or improving them.

The state with the worst roads is California, followed by Rhode Island, Nebraska, Wisconsin and New York; and the states with the best roads are Minnesota, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and New Hampshire.

The top 20 states with the worst roads are listed below:

1. California

2. Rhode Island

3. Nebraska

4. Wisconsin

5. New York

6. Hawaii

7. Massachusetts

8. Louisiana

9. Michigan

10. New Jersey

11. Washington

12. New Mexico

13. Pennsylvania

14. Iowa

15. Texas

16. Colorado

17. Illinois

18. Montana

19. Ohio

20. South Dakota