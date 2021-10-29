Study: Green tea may not have the antioxidants to prevent stress

New research on the health benefits of green tea may leave some drinkers stressed. According to a study in the journal “aging” green tea doesn’t actually have the antioxidants needed to prevent stress in the body. Researchers say rather than suppressing oxidative stress, the ingredients in green tea actually temporarily increase it. They still recommend drinking green tea but say don’t take high doses of green tea extracts or concentrates because it could be toxic.
