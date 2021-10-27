Study finds men are as emotional as women

A new study is shaking up emotional stereotypes as we know them. Researchers at the University of Michigan say women are not more emotional than men.

After studying a group of 142 men and women over 75 days, they determined men’s emotions fluctuate the same way women’s do, only for different reasons.

Researchers say men ride the same emotional roller coasters as women.

One example that was given was a man whose emotions change during a sports game is described as passionate, where as a woman whose emotions changed due to any event is considered irrational.

And get this, researchers also say it was misguided to exclude women from earlier studies in this area under the assumptions that their hormones led to emotions that can’t be controlled.