CHICAGO – The success of the 2010s is long gone for the Blackhawks with a lengthy rebuild ahead with new general manager Kyle Davidson.

So maybe that’s why a recent survey found that fans of the franchise like to enjoy a drink or two or more when their team has hit the ice recently

According to Time2Play, Blackhawks rooters are the second biggest drinkers while watching games in the National Hockey League according to a study they conducted this spring. Their data shows that fans of Chicago’s NHL team average 3.8 alcoholic drinks per game, which is only behind the Toronto Maple Leafs (3.9) in the league.

Time2Play also found that Blackhawks supporters spend an average of $36.10 on alcoholic drinks during games, which ranks in the middle of the NHL.

The survey was conducted in April of 2022 with 1,584 hockey fans over the age of 21 in the United States and Canada, with the average respondent being 36.4 years old. Time2Play asked fans how many alcoholic drinks they have along with home much they spend while watching a hockey game for this study.

Currently, the Blackhawks are in the final week of a very difficult season in which they currently sit at 27-42-11. Even with victories in their final two games, their win and point total would be the lowest since the 2005-2006 season, when they won just 26 games and finished with 65 points.

When taking the full-time general manager role in March, Davidson said that the team is looking at a total rebuild of the hockey side of the organization, which likely means some lean years at the NHL level are ahead.

Off the ice, the team has continued a major overhaul following the release of the Jenner and Block report which showed that the team failed to act properly on sexual assault accusations made by Kyle Beach in 2010 against then video coach Brad Aldridge during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.