Study: A specific movie genre can help you burn more calories

So, you want to get exercise, but you’d rather watch a movie? Fortunately for you, there’s certain genre that can solve both of your problems.

According to a study form the University of Westminister in London, watching The Shining actually burns 184 calories. That’s the same as a quick job or a 30-minute walk.

Other scary movies are almost as good. Jaws, The exorcist, and Alien all burn more than 150 calories.

The study’s authors say it all has to do with heart rate, and that scary movies really get our hearts pumping.