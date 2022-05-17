OAK BROOK, Ill. — Step into the Upside Down when Netflix launches its official Stranger Things Store in Oak Brook on Friday.

The retail experience inside Oakbrook Center will include exclusive merchandise, interactive photo opportunities and several of the show’s iconic locations such as Joyce’s House, the Starcourt Mall, the Rift in the lab and Palace Arcade. Fans can ever get up-close to a Demogorgon.

A free ticket is required to get into the store and can be obtained in person or reserved in advance.

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. A closing date has not been announced. A sister store is also opening in Dallas on Saturday.

The pop-up is a collaboration between Netflix and Three Ten Merchandise and opens in advance of the season 4 premiere of Stranger Things on May 27. Similar stores appeared in Los Angeles and New York in 2021 and were open for approximately four months.