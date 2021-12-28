Stopping the ‘Great Resignation’ – 7 things employers can do right now

The “Great Resignation” or the “Big Quit” are names given to the 2021 trend of employees voluntarily leaving their jobs in droves. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 4.2 million people quit their jobs in October 2021, compared to 3.4 million in October 2020. Those 4.2 million people represent 2.8% of the entire U.S. workforce.

According to Mark Moses of CEO Coaching International, the problem lies with the businesses and those in charge. He gives WGN News Now’s Chip Brewster a list of seven actions employers can take to keep from losing workers.

1 – Select the right people to join your organization

2 – Analyze your on-boarding process

3 – Ensure appropriate training is given

4 – Cultivate a “cool” culture

5 – Establish company-wide values

6 – Create an on-going communication system

7 – Build in flexibility

Check out the video for the full interview including a bit more about each of these seven actions.